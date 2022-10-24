Werner Daemen, who led the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team to a sensational victory in the inaugural 24H SPA EWC Motos last June, has revealed that work has already begun to repeat the feat in 2023 – more than 200 days before the second edition is due to start.
Jérémy Guarnoni (France), Illya Mykhalchyk (Ukraine) and Markus Reiterberger (Germany) combined to score a first 24-hour race victory for BMW in the FIM Endurance World Championship aboard their Dunlop-equipped M1000RR.
During the press conference to launch the 2023 24H SPA EWC Motos, which is scheduled to take place from 15-18 June, former racer Daemen (centre) explained that his Belgium-based team had recently completed a development test in Jerez, Spain.
“We start already now to make the bike even better than last year,” he said. “As a team we make a lot of development again on the engine, tyres and everything because every year there are coming more and more strong teams – and with more publicity [from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events] means better teams and better riders. All the tyre manufacturers are there also and we see [the EWC events] as sprint races almost now but I have good hope we can fight again for the victory.”
