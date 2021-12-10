The Polish team Wójcik Racing Team are returning to the FIM Endurance World Championship with a new rider line-up. Randy Krummenacher, the 2019 Supersport world champion, Sheridan Morais and Dan Linfoot will be riding the Yamaha #77 in 2022.

Following a missed opportunity last year because of calendar modifications, Randy Krummenacher will make his debut in the FIM Endurance World Championship this season with Wójcik Racing Team. The Swiss rider – the 2019 Supersport world champion – will be riding with Sheridan Morais and Dan Linfoot.

The South Africain rider Sheridan Morais has substantial experience of the sport, acquired during his time with YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, with several podiums at the 24 Heures Motos and the Bol d’Or.

British rider Dan Linfoot joined Wójcik Racing Team towards the end of last season. He has taken part several times in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Randy Krummenacher knows his future teammates well and is counting on their support for his Endurance debut. “I'm very happy to be a part of the Wójcik Racing Team and to ride with Sheridan and Dan whom I have known for years,” says Krummenacher. “I'm looking forward to the 24-hour races which will be very tough and very, very different to what I'm used to. I have a lot of respect for them and I'll need to gain a lot of experience to grow in this Championship but one thing is clear. I would like to become one of the best riders there. Thank you to Grzegorz Wójcik for this opportunity.”

