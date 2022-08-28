The drivers contesting the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix today won’t be the only motorsport stars to sample the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this season.

Back in June, riders from the FIM Endurance World Championship were in action in the 24H SPA EWC Motos as the series returned to the Ardennes for the first time in 21 years with a spectacular race that matched up to the 6.985-kilometre track’s legendary status.

