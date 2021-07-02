Markus Reiterberger is keen to be back on the Portuguese circuit with BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, which will host the 12 Hours of Estoril on Saturday 17 July.

Markus Reiterberger is one of the riders who really likes the circuit near Lisbon. “I like the track very much,” he says. “The last corner onto the back straight is especially cool and the middle part is nice as well. The slow chicane is a bit complicated and special, but there is nothing I don´t like at the track, I love it!If I had to sum up Estoril in three words, I’d say: Summer, great, fast.”

Following a third-place finish at the 24 Heures Motos, the opening round of the 2021 FIM EWC season, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are contenders for the win at the 12 Hours of Estoril. Markus Reiterberger will partner Javier Forés and Kenny Foray in the saddle of the BMW M 1000 RR.

