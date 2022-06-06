Follow the links below to find out who scored what in the Formula EWC and Superstock categories at the 16-hour mark of the 24H SPA EWC Motos.

Ad

FIM EWC How they stand in EWC 3 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC ‘This win is for my country’ – Ukraine’s Mykhalchuk on Spa victory 13 HOURS AGO