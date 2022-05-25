Bradley Smith has confirmed he will be watching when the FIM Endurance World Championship heads to Belgium next week for the 24H SPA EWC Motos (2-5 June).

The race, which revives the spirit of the 24 Heures de Liège, forms round two of the 2022 EWC season, but Smith won’t be taking part as he continues his return to full fitness following a dramatic crash at the start of the 24 Heures Motos last month.

Ad

Although he won’t be racing for Moto Ain at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the Briton will be following the high-paced action from afar when Claudio Corti, Corentin Perolari and new recruit Isaab Viñales will fly the flag for the French team.

FIM EWC All in one place: Ace riders assemble en masse for 24H SPA EWC Motos 15 HOURS AGO

“The crash at le Mans was severe,” Smith said. “When I see the images, I have been really lucky. The impact was massive and the consequences could have been way worse. Fortunately, I am already back on feet, and I have ridden again, in Spain. I feel better day after day. But the small factures I have, must be 100 per cent healed. The full recovery will take time, several months. So I followed from my couch the lap times of the Yamaha #96 at Spa, especially the time of my team-mate and friend Claudio Corti. This track seems to be very fast and fun to ride, so for sure, in June, I will follow on TV the race of the team.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC For 24 hours only: Tickets for 24H SPA EWC Motos reduced by 24% 24/05/2022 AT 06:27