The fastest rider in pre-event testing can’t wait for the 24H SPA EWC Motos because the special attachment he has to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Markus Reiterberger, who set the pace during two days of testing on the 6.985-kilometre track earlier this month, is one of the favourites for victory for BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

“Coming to Spa is always special, especially with the changes on the track because the Tarmac is so nice and I am really loving it,” said the German rider. “It’s just amazing with so much grip, it’s stable with no more bumps, they did a really good job [with the changes].

“My team manager Werner [Daemen, from Belgium] always told me you have to go to Spa and finally two years ago it happened. He showed us the track but after two laps he was destroyed so we had to adapt on our own! He was the former record holder before Xavier [Siméon] so Spa is a good place for us.

“Le mans was a race to forget after the engine failure and we can only do better at Spa. When I jumped on the bike [in testing] directly I was fast [so] it seems we’ve started in the right way.”

