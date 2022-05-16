Jérémy Guarnoni will treat the upcoming 24H SPA EWC Motos as a ‘home’ race.

Although Guarnoni is from neighbouring France, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is based in Belgium and his team boss, Werner Daemen, is from the country.

“I am very excited at the idea of riding at Spa as it’s a legendary circuit that is part of the great monuments of racing history,” said the former FIM EWC world champion. “I have never riden at Spa so I am really eager to get there to do trial. In any case, after talking with some riders who know this track, [they] are unanimous in saying that it’s probably the most beautiful circuit in the world.

“Our ream is based in Belgium as our team manager is Belgian, this will be a bit like a home race for us, although I hope that lots of French will come to encourage us. In any case, we are going there to win and I really think that we can do so.”

