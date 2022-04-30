Fans have until 4 May to take advantage of a special offer to be onsite when the FIM Endurance World Championship returns to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001 from 2-4 June.
More information on the special four-day ticket and camping package is available HERE.
Ad
L’article Still time to take advantage of 24H SPA EWC Motos ticket offer est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
No such thing as defeat for ERC Endurance-Ducati in EWC
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Dunlop Superstock Trophy podium just the start for fundraising National Motos EWC team
FIM EWC
Rapid ex-EWC racer Rossi calls time on career
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad