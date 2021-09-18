8 hours into the race on the Paul Ricard circuit, Yoshimura SERT Motul are still in the lead ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and ERC Endurance-Ducati. BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the fastest Superstock, are in 6th place.

Yoshimura SERT Motul have been going it alone in the lead practically since the beginning of the race with just under a lap’s lead over YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. The factory Yamaha is sporting a special white and red livery for its 60th year of Grand Prix racing. Two laps behind the leader, ERC Endurance-Ducati are firmly in third place.

The bonus points awarded to the top 10 teams 8 hours into the race as well as the points awarded to the top 5 teams on the starting grid have put Yoshimura SERT Motul back at the top of the provisional world standings.

Two independent teams, VRD Igol Experiences and Moto Ain, are locked in a duel for 4th place.

The fastest Superstock, the BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers Kawasaki, is in 6th place ahead of another two EWC favourites. EWC. F.C.C. TSR Honda France, who lost ground after two crashes by Yuki Takahashi, climbed back up in the evening to 7th place ahead of Wójcik Racing Team.

Two Superstock teams, RAC41 ChromeBurner and OG Motorsport by Sarazin, round off the Top 10.

A number of incidents took place in the 7th hour of racing. Three of the front-of-field players ran into serious problems. After being slowed at the start by a minor technical issue and then racing in the leading trio, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar have withdrawn due to a broken valve.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, also slowed at the start by a minor technical issue before moving up into the Top 5, have pushed the bike back to the pit box and had not come back out at 11pm.

After moving into 6th place, Tati Team Beringer Racing lost a lot of ground when Alan Techer crashed.

Other teams have also withdrawn over the first third of the race, starting with Tecmas BMW following a crash. A broken chain adjuster caused Suzuki JMA to crash and subsequently withdraw. Engine failure caused the withdrawal of Bolliger Team Switzerland (Kawasaki) and National Motos (Honda), who got to the Bol d’Or leading the Superstock class. The race ended for 3ART Best of Bike because of a broken gearbox following a crash.

