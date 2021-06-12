After an action-packed start to the race, Yoshimura SERT Motul and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team are doing battle in the lead at the 24 Heures Motos. Tati Team Beringer Racing are holding on to 3rd place.

The duel between Yoshimura SERT Motul and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team began quite early at the front of the race, but the start saw plenty of drama.

In the saddle of the YART Yamaha, Karel Hanika stalled on the starting grid and was 15th on the first lap.

A crash involving three bikes – Wójcik Racing Team, RAC41 ChromeBurner and Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore – very early on, at the Dunlop turn, was followed by BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and VRD Igol Experiences facing mechanical issues.

In the beginning Tati Team Beringer Racing were neck and neck with Yoshimura SERT Motul, but the privateer Kawasaki slipped back following Karel Hanika’s fast climb back up for YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team.

The battle for the lead is now raging between the two factory teams, but Tati Team Beringer Racing are hanging on in 3rd place.

At 2pm, 2 hours into the race, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Webike SRC Kawasaki France round off the Top 5.

The fastest Superstock, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, is in 6th place ahead of Wójcik Racing Team 2 and National Motos. The two other favourites, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore and RAC41 ChromeBurner, fell back at the beginning of the race and are currently 37th and 46th respectively.

