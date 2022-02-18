Tati Team Beringer Racing will contest the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2022 with a new trio of rapid riders.

Based in France, the Kawasaki-powered squad has signed Grégory Leblanc and Bastien Mackels to partner long-term team member Alan Techer, the 2017-18 EWC champion.



Frenchman Leblanc, 36, has a prolific record in endurance racing with five wins in the 24 Heures Motos and four in the Bol d’Or.



Belgian rider Mackels, also 36, can also count on recent EWC experience and helped Yamaha Viltaïs Expériences win the 2017 FIM Superstock World Cup. He has also achieved success in the German IDM Superbike Championship, but his 2021 season was interrupted by an injury sustained in qualifying for the Bol d’Or.



Techer, the 2018 24 Heures Motos winner, also endured a disrupted 2021 campaign. After setting he fastest race lap during the 24 Heures Motos for Tati Team Beringer Racing, Techer, 27, fractured two bones in his hand crashing the following weekend in a French Superbike event and missed several races.



Patrick Enjolras, Team Manager, Tati Team Beringer Racing, said: “We are very satisfied with the choice of riders for this season. They wanted to ride with the Tati team and made the choice to come to us. After mutual agreement, everything was done simply. These three riders have proven themselves in endurance races. And our goal is to be in the top five.”



Although it missed out on landing notable overall EWC race results in 2021, Tati Team Beringer Racing did claim the Webike Trophy and the €10,000 prize fund, which is awarded for the best pit stop of the season by Japan’s world’s largest online store for motorcycle parts and equipment. It was presented in recognition of the outfit’s rapid Bol d’Or engine rebuild.

Ad

FIM EWC EWC officials attend FIM Commissions Conference 16/02/2022 AT 12:06

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Check out the 2022 EWC event guides 16/02/2022 AT 11:16