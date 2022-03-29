Day one of the official Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos, the opening round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, is complete with YART Yamaha Official Team EWC remaining at the top of timesheets.

After it set the pace in Session 1 this morning with a 1m35.807s best, YART was again the team to beat in Session 2 on a 1m36.211s, although BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and F.C.C. TSR Honda France also enjoyed stints at the front.



In the Superstock category, No Limits Motor Team was quickest this morning courtesy of a 1m38.426s best effort. However, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore (pictured) lowered that mark to 1m38.089s on the 4.185-kilometre Bugatti Circuit this afternoon.



The Pre-Test, which is taking place behind closed doors, concludes tomorrow (Wednesday) from 09h00 CET. Heavy rain curtailed Tuesday’s session with 10 minutes remaining and more rain is forecast on day two.



The 45th 24 Heures Motos opens the new EWC season from 14-17 April. ClickHEREfor ticket information.

