Team 33 Louit April will count on a revised rider line-up for the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Although Italy’s Christian Gamarino remains onboard to ride the squad’s Kawasaki, Frenchman Ludovic Rizza and Italian Simone Saltarelli are new external recruits.



A statement from the Team 33 Louit April read: “We are pleased to announce the three riders who will be at the handlebars of the Kawasaki. The squad and three riders are ready for the new EWC season.”



Following his move to Rizza said: “Thanks to the team for giving me your trust.”



The 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans marks round one of the 2022 EWC season from April 14-17. Team 33 Louit April will be eligible for the Superstock division.

Ad

FIM EWC Checa eyes rare EWC title treble 27/02/2022 AT 05:06

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC rider Reiterberger set for double time in 2022 25/02/2022 AT 05:06