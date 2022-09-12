Alan Techer returns to F.C.C. TSR Honda France for this week’s Bol d’Or FIM Endurance World Championship season finale with the full blessing of TATI Team Beringer Racing.

Techer was part of the TATI Team Beringer Racing line-up that finished second in the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June. But he returns to the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team he helped to win the 2017-18 EWC title, when he will stand-in for Briton Gino Rea, who continues to recover from serious head injuries sustained in a practice crash at Suzuka last month.

A post from TATI Team Beringer Racing, the privateer squad run by Patrick Enjolras, read: “We thank Alan Techer for everything he has accomplished for our team. Thank you for your work and your human side. We wish you the best for the future”.

Techer, who will ride the #5 Honda CBR 1000RR-R alongside Mike Di Meglio and Josh Hook, said: “I am very happy to be here with the F.C.C. TSR, with Honda France and my new team-mates. The testing went perfectly well. I’ve discovered some new people in the team since my last time here in 2018. I know Josh well, I'm getting to know Mike and together we've really worked well to prepare for this last important race. I can't wait for the 100th anniversary of the Bol d'Or.”

Meanwhile, Rea’s compatriot, Leon Haslam, second in the Suzuka 8 Hours, has been called up to take Techer’s TATI Team Beringer Racing ride with the French Kawasaki-powered outfit welcoming back Belgian Bastien Mackels, who missed the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps round earlier this season.

