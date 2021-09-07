If you’re still hesitating about going Le Castellet from 16 to 19 September to experience the Bol d’Or, here are ten good reasons to head for the Paul Ricard circuit.

The return of the Bol d’Or after the cancellation of the 2020 editionFans of the Bol d’Or were deprived of their race last year because of the pandemic, but now the Paul Ricard circuit is once more hosting one of the finest FIM Endurance World Championship races. The wait to watch the Bol d’Or will have lasted 728 days.

A decisive race for the world titleAfter two hotly fought races this season, the Bol d’Or will prove decisive. 65 points maximum can be won in the race, and there are 11 points separating the four teams leading the provisional standings.

A close fight for the 2021 FIM World CupIt’s an equally close battle in the Superstock class. There is only a 2-point difference between the two leading teams, and 4 other teams are in a position to take over the lead in the FIM Endurance World Cup standings.

The return of FIM EWC fans for the first time since the 8 Hours of Sepang in 2019Since December 2019, when the FIM EWC travelled to Malaysia for the 8 Hours of Sepang, the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken up race calendars and kept fans away from circuits. The 2021 Bol d’Or will be the first race since end-2019 to once again welcome an unlimited number of fans (albeit with a health passport).

A motorcycling fiesta with concerts, live events and an exhibitor villageThe Bol d’Or is a party! The programme includes music, with a concert by The Limiñanas on Saturday evening, and exhibitors and live events all weekend long. It will also be possible to test ride new 2021 bikes from manufacturers with stands in the village.

Paddock access to soak up the atmosphere of the raceThe general admission ticket gives access to the circuit and most of the grandstands as well as the paddock – an opportunity to meet the teams as they prepare for the race.

Visit to the pits to meet the teams on Friday afternoonThere’s an event you won’t want to miss if you’d like to meet the riders and see the bikes up close. The pit lane will be open to the public from 5pm to 6.30pm on Friday for those wishing to visit the pit boxes. Riders will sign autographs and pose for selfies.

The excitement of the start and finish for competing teamsAnyone who’s been to an endurance race at a circuit knows that it’s a memorable experience. The start and finish are highly charged moments in endurance racing. The riders waiting across from their machines then running across the track, the intensity of the start and finish, and the amount of effort and sheer commitment that go into a 24-hour race are nothing short of magical.

The noise and the atmosphere of the race at nightAnother thing that is magical in endurance racing is the night. A particular atmosphere takes hold of the circuit after nightfall with the sound of all the different bikes and the pit stops.

Keep summer going at the Paul Ricard circuitBy mid-September the weather has often taken a turn for the worse, but in Le Castellet you’re sure to enjoy an Indian summer.

