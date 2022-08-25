JMA Racing Action Bike will go to the Bol after all following confirmation that it has secured the funding – and three riders – to contest the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The French team was facing a financial shortfall to be on the grid for next month’s 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or following a bike-wrecking 24H SPA EWC Motos, but an online fundraising effort and the inclusion of Paul Dufour and Maxime Gucciardi alongside existing rider Côme Geenen means it will be in action at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September.

A statement from JMA read: “Thank you so much to everyone for the unwavering support, which grows every day and continues for a few years now. A big thank you also to our sponsors who all worked together with donations, amazing discounts, messages of encouragement - thank you for being there.”

