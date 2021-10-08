Fans in Indonesia will be able to watch the final of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship. The new FIM EWC broadcaster Champions TV 4 will provide live coverage of the 6 Hours of Most on Saturday.

The new Indonesia-based channel joins the group of international broadcasters of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Champions TV 4 will provide live coverage of the 6 Hours of Most tomorrow, Saturday 9 October, so fans in Indonesia will be able to follow the outcome of the Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

