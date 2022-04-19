Team LRP Poland marked its sixth start in the 24 Heures Motos by registering its best result so far at Le Mans and equalling its previous best FIM Endurance World Championship finish in the process.

Bartłomiej Lewandowski, Dominik Vincon and Stefan Kerschbaumer rode the squad’s Pirelli-equipped BMW S1000RR to sixth place in Formula EWC and 14th overall after a strong performance.

“We have worked very hard towards this result ever since switching to the latest model of the BMW S1000RR last year, when we were focusing on learning the new package,” said Lewandowski, who combines riding with his other job of Team Principal. “The experience from last year allowed us to approach this weekend with the aim of finishing the race and completing a total of at least 800 laps. It’s our best result in the 24 Heures Motos in the six years since we’ve started to race in Le Mans. I’d like to thank the entire crew for their great work as well as our partners and fans for their great support. On a personal note, I’m happy that I was able to spend the weekend together with my son, who has been a great help for me here.”

Vincon said: “I’m really happy with our race. I’m happy to finish, which is a great achievement in itself in such a long and demanding race, as well as with our final position. We have all done a great job and made great progress together as a team.”

Kerschbaumer added: “It was a demanding but a successful race. We had a couple of small issues along the way, but the team always reacted quickly and delt with everything with ease. It’s a great result and a perfect start to the season.”

Team LRP, which qualified 15th overall, completed 801 laps for a total of 3352 kilometres and stopped for tyres and fuel 23 times in accordance with its pre-race strategy.

