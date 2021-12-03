The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has unveiled the logo of the 24H SPA EWC Motos. The event is back on the FIM Endurance World Championship calendar, and will be held on the legendary Belgian circuit on 4 and 5 June 2022.
A new chapter in the history of a hundred-year-old circuit will be written with the return to the FIM EWC calendar of a 24-hour race on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps track with its famous corners – Eau Rouge, the Raidillon, Blanchimont, the Double Gauche and the Source.
The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has now unveiled the logo of the 24H SPA EWC Motos. It is a logo featuring corners in yellow and red, the colours of the rumble strips along the track, together with black to make up the colours of the Belgian flag.
