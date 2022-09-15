Preparations for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship get serious today with practice and qualifying scheduled during a busy Thursday at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Here’s a reminder of what’s in store during the opening instalment of the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or weekend.

08h50-10h50: Free Practice

14h50-15h10: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

15h20-15h40: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

15h50-16h10: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

16h20-16h40: First Qualifying (Green Rider)

20h30-21h30: Night Practice

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

