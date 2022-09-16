It’s raceday in the FIM Endurance World Championship with the 100th-annivesary Bol d’Or forming the deciding round of the season from 15h00 CET.
Before the 24-hour spectacular kicks off live on TV and online around the world, there’s a 45-minute warm-up from 08h30 with the build-up to the big race beginning at 14h45.
L’article The day ahead in the EWC est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
How to follow the EWC title decider
3 HOURS AGO
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
More help needed as funding appeal to help injured EWC rider Gino Rea gets huge response
3 HOURS AGO
FIM EWC
Pole position! Wojcik Racing Team fastest EWC Superstock qualifier for the Bol d’Or
6 HOURS AGO