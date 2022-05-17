BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has set the benchmark time for its rivals to beat during the first day of group testing at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in preparation for next month’s 24H SPA EWC Motos.

The Belgium-based team, managed by former ace rider Werner Daemen, completed Tuesday’s action on the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps with a best lap of 2m20.887s, posted during the third and final session of the day.

With riders Jérémy Guarnoni, Ilya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team set the pace in the opening session in a table-topping time of 2m23.061s before YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC went quickest in session two. The Austrian squad, represented by Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika, recorded a 2m21.322s.

Tuesday’s test marked the first time that EWC teams have tested on the revamped Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which hosts round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship from 4-5 June.

EWC teams will be back on track from 10h00 CET tomorrow (Wednesday). Click HERE for more timing information.

