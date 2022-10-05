Tickets for the 24 Heures Motos, which is set to open the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship season subject to final confirmation, will be on sale from 10h00 CET today (Wednesday).

Early Bird prices revealedThe Early Bird price for a 4-Day Race Week admission ticket is €69. This price applies until 28 February 2023 after which, it will rise to €81. Under 16s (born after 16 April 2007) can enter the circuit free of charge (admission only) if accompanied by a paying adult. Other packages, such as the Concentration Package and the 4-Day Admission + Grandstand ticket, are also available. The discount rate for ACO Members is €49 for 4-Day Race Week admission (membership terms and conditions apply).

Ad

Fans can book tickets as follows:Log on to the official site at Log on to the official site at ticket.24h-motos.com and pay online

FIM EWC It’s 100% time: Team Aviobike celebrates an EWC 24-hour triple YESTERDAY AT 04:05

g Or call the ACO ticket office on +33 243 40 8000 or write to ticket@lemans.or

Or drop into one of the four official 24H Motos stores:

Le Mans (Museum): Circuit des 24 Heures. Tel. +33 143402465

Paris: 118 Boulevard Haussmann, Paris VIII. Tel: +33 144900024

Tours: 32 rue Marceau. Tel. +33 247051111

Rouen: 24 rue de l'Hôpital. Tel. +33 235714489

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Bolliger boss explains Bol d’Or delays – after 10,800 kilometres of 2022 EWC action 03/10/2022 AT 04:01