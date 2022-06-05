The 24H SPA EWC Motos has been suspended to allow officials to clean up oil inadvertently dropped onto a large section of the 6.985-kilometre track by Falcon Racing team’s Yamaha after it suffered a technical failure.

Bikes are being held in parc fermé conditions while the clean-up operation takes place with a restart time yet to be confirmed by race officials.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team leads the FIM Endurance World Championship qualifier, which is due to finish at 13h00 CET. Tati Team Beringer Racing is second followed by Yoshimura SERT Motil, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Wójcik Racing Team.

