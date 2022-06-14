Motobox Kremer Racing battled to the finish of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, placing 30th in the overall rankings and 11th among the Formula EWC contenders, despite an injury to Stefan Ströhlein.

After the opening seven hours went according to plan, the German team was targeting a top-20 finish from 29th on the grid.

Unfortunately, a broken chain just before nightfall before a crash for Lukas Walchhütter following a collision with another rider required rapid repairs and cost vital minutes.

There was more delay in the rain of Sunday morning when Stefan Ströhlein fell and injured his toe, but further repairs ensured a hard-earned finish.

“I went down hard with a huge high-side out of nowhere,” Ströhlein explained. “My big toe was badly damaged in the impact. The result was ruined with the incidents, but we still finished it and took points.”

Geoffroy Dehaye, who completed the Motobox Kremer Racing line-up, added: “It’s not necessarily the result I would have wanted in the end because we had a lot of bad luck, but we never lost motivation. We have worked thoroughly and have done everything to get the best out of it. That's endurance. We're not having much luck this year but I hope we'll hit back at the Bol d'or."

With Motobox Kremer Racing not contesting August’s Suzuka 8 Hours for budgetary reasons, September’s Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard is next on the team’s FIM Endurance World Championship schedule.

Photo:Tim Althof

