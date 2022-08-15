Gino Rea’s family confirmed the F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider remains stable in a statement published earlier but added that his recovery was “heading in the right direction”.

British ace Rea was injured in a practice crash ahead of the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours a week ago yesterday (Saturday).

The post on Instagram read contained a message from a doctor treating Rea at a hospital in Japan. It read:

“His condition in the morning was stable. Once we reduced the dose of anesthesia medicine he opened his eyes and made eye contact in a very short term. By our direction, we could hold his hand. To keep him safe we administered sedation [and] this will help with his recovery”.

Posted by the Rea and Berdini families, the post added that the 32-year-old “opened his eyes for short bursts and kicked his legs and moved his arms many times. Heading in the right direction. Thank you again for all your support”.

Gino, the Rea and Berdini families, Gino’s friends and the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team remain in the thoughts and hearts of the entire FIM Endurance World Championship family. #KeepFightingGino

