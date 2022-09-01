Viltaïs Racing Igol has set out its strategy for the upcoming Bol d’Or FIM Endurance World Championship season decider.

The frontrunning privateer outfit will contest the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or with Florian Alt, Erwan Nigon, Steven Odendaal and fourth rider James Westmoreland.

Following this week’s pre-test for the famous 24-hour race, Yannick Lucot, Viltaïs Racing Igol Team Manager, said: “Our team is on the tail of the top teams. In the Bol d’Or, as in the other races, our goal will be to stay focused on what we know how to do and to seize the opportunities when they arise.”

Viltaïs Racing Igol used its two days of running at Circuit Paul Ricard to try out new Brembo calipers on the front of its #333 Yamaha YZF-R1 and a new Öhlins fork that “provides increased performance, especially in terms of braking stability”, according to the French team.

The Bol d’Or takes place from 15-18 September.

