Leading independent team Viltaïs Racing Igol will aim to capitalise on its “strong points” when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship heads to the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for next month’s 24H SPA EWC Motos.

The Yamaha-powered French squad is aiming to hit back from its Le Mans heartache last month with a high score in Belgium.

Its riders, Florian Alt, Erwan Nigon, Steven Odendaal, plus reserve James Westmoreland were at the Ardennes track earlier this week for two days of group testing with the #333 bike clocking a best lap of 2m23.911s.

Afterwards, Team Manager Yannick Lucot, said: “On a circuit seven kilometres long, the gaps with the official teams are inevitably greater. We know that we don’t have the same weapons, so we had to continue to work on our strong points.

“Once again, we progressed step by step, keeping a bit of reserve and without taking any unconsidered risks. The instructions given to the riders were respected.

“I know that the race is going to be very difficult because of the length of this track, which requires a lot of concentration and where every mistake will be heavily punished. Our objective was to stay focused on the race and I am satisfied with the work done by the whole team.”

