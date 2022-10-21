Event organiser and promoter Claude Michy used Tuesday’s press conference to launch the second edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, which is scheduled for June 2023, to highlight the need for more volunteer marshals to support the event, either working trackside or in the pitlane.

Volunteer marshals make motorsport happen and their willingness to perform a vital function for little or no financial reward is hugely appreciated by event organisers and competitors alike.

“With no marshals there is no race so we will pay special attention to the marshals supporting the event, welcoming them and organising a timetable that works for them,” said Michy. “We will give them enough free time so they don’t feel pressured and can enjoy the event, while also working on it. Together with the Fédération Motocycliste Belge we are making a huge effort to help them and make sure they are happy. They are our eyes on track after all.”

The second 24H SPA EWC Motos is set to count as round two of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship with the event scheduled to take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from 15-18 June.

