The 24H SPA EWC Motos has moved a step closer to becoming reality with a press conference launching the return of the FIM Endurance World Championship to this legendary track from 3-5 June.

Thomas Bastin is your host in the company of Melchior Wathelet, Board Chair, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, EWC promoter, plus leading EWC riders past and present.



Watch itHEREfrom 19h00 CET today.

Ad

FIM EWC Circuit transformation: Iconic venue revving up for FIM EWC comeback with 24H SPA EWC Motos 2 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Don’t miss out! EWC 24 Heures Motos tickets for this weekend only 8 HOURS AGO