FIM Endurance World Championship teams have completed their final preparations for the 24H SPA EWC Motos during Warm-Up for round two of the all-action season.

After qualifying fifth for the first EWC race to take place on the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001, Webike SRC Kawasaki France completed the 45-minute Warm-Up in second position with a 2m21.597s best behind pacesetting F.C.C. TSR Honda France, which was fastest in a time of 2m21.135s.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team was third quickest, ERC Endurance-Ducati took fourth with Yoshimura SERT Motul fifth ahead of YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC. Tati Team Beringer Racing was seventh followed by Team Moto Ain, Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 and Viltaïs Racing Igol.

National Motos Honda topped the Dunlop Superstock Trophy runners ahead of Team 33 Louit April Moto and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos is due to get underway at 13h00 CET today.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

