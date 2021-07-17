8 hours into the 12 Hours of Estoril, the factory Kawasaki is in the lead ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France and VRD Igol Experiences. It has been a crazy race since 9 o’ clock this morning in Portugal.

After Gregg Black got his usual holeshot for Yoshimura SERT Motul, a fight immediately broke out in the lead between the factory Suzuki, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team.

On a very hot track, the leaders crashed one after another. The first to crash was BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, followed by Yoshimura SERT Motul and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team.

FIM EWC New incident at Estoril 7 HOURS AGO

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul began a rapid climb back up, but a collision between Yoshimura SERT Motul and Tati Team Beringer Racing due to a rider lagging behind sent the factory Suzuki back to the bottom of the rankings.

The factory Kawasaki benefitsWebike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar have been in the lead ever since. With the 10 points awarded to the team in the lead 8 hours into the race and the 35 points available for the win, the factory Kawasaki could go to the top of the 2020 FIM Endurance World Championship standings.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are however still under pressure from F.C.C. TSR Honda France who are 1 lap behind. VRD Igol Experiences are running a flawless race in 3rd place.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team have moved up to 4th place 4 laps behind the leader and will go all out to get the best possible podium place in the coming 4 hours. Moto Ain round off the Top 5 at this stage, 8 hours into the race.

The other EWC teams in the Top 10 are Bolliger Team Switzerland, who have run a solid race so far, and ERC Endurance-Ducati, who were slowed down by electronics issues.

In Superstock, a battle was raging in the lead between BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers and National Motos. National Motos have since dropped back 3 laps after running out of fuel. BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, in 6th place, lead the category. National Motos, the 2nd Superstock, now have Team 33 Louit April Moto hot on their heels. Wójcik Racing Team 2 were battling in the lead in the Superstock class at the beginning of the race but have fallen behind following a crash.

The race will end at 9pm local time at Estoril.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC First drama in Portugal 8 HOURS AGO