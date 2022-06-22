Werner Daemen said leading the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team to victory in his home round of the EWC at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps earlier this month was a “dream come true”.

Belgian Daemen (right), a successful rider FIM Endurance World Championship team boss, was at the helm when Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Jérémy Guarnoni joined forces to win the 24H SPA EWC Motos on the #37 BMW M 1000 RR following an enthralling battle for victory in the second round of the 2022 EWC season.

“The race was incredible,” Daemen said. “The first hour was like a superbike sprint and really exciting for the nerves. And the rest of the race, the guys did a very good job. I think we are the only team that did not make any mistakes. We were maybe not the fastest, but we made no mistakes and in endurance that pays off in the end.

“We went with a gap of eight laps into the final minutes. It is a dream that has come true. As a Belgian guy who said 20 years ago ‘once I will come back to win’ that is a dream. This is something that nobody can take away from us. A big thank you to the team, to BMW and all our partners and sponsors who made this possible. Without them, you cannot race. And also especially to the riders who did an incredible job.”

The result followed BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s maiden EWC victory at Most in Czech Republic last October. It was also the first for a European manufacturer in a 24-hour EWC event since 1971.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, said: “I am extremely happy. It was simply a fantastic weekend. I am so delighted for the team and the partners. It really was a deserved win, especially after the bad luck at the season opener at Le Mans. We have worked very hard on the project over the last few years and solved a lot of details. It is just wonderful to be rewarded with a win on an absolutely faultless weekend.”

