A summary of some of the FIM Endurance World Championship changes for 2022 appears below.

*Addition of 24H SPA EWC Motos to the calendar means there will be three 24-hour races in the same FIM Endurance World Championship season

Ad

*Changes to several team line-ups means 13 current or past EWC champions will be in action in 2022

FIM EWC Coming up today in the EWC 4 HOURS AGO

*The 24 Heures Motos reverts to its mid-April date, while the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan after two years of not taking place due to COVID-19

*Dunlop Superstock Trophy recognises and rewards Superstock category competitors as part of Dunlop’s single-supplier agreement with the category

*As a result the Dunlop Independent Trophy becomes the Independent Trophy and continues to recognise the achievements of teams in Formula EWC and Superstock competing without manufacturer support

*Qualifying results are based on the average time of the fastest two riders (the results of the fourth rider are not taken into account). Previously the results were based on the average of three riders

*All riders per team must qualify within 108 per cent of the fastest team in each category

*Stäubli is the single supplier of the FIM homologated fuel quick-fill system for the FIM Endurance World Championship and World Cup from 2022 (transition year) to 2031. Although its use is not mandatory in 2022, the system is available for sale or rent to all the teams wishing to equip themselves and prepare for teh mandatory use of the FIM homologated fuel quick-fill system from 2023

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 24 Heures Motos Night Practice flash: BMW fastest after dark in EWC 15 HOURS AGO