Aviobike hit back from a time-consuming crash to score its first finish in the 24 Heures Motos – and make up for the early exit it experienced last year in the process.

The Yamaha-powered team led by Giovanni Baggi and represented on track by riders Geri Gesslbauer, Patrick Dangl and Antony Groppi, finished the FIM Endurance World Championship opener P18 in the Dunlop Superstock Trophy and 27th overall.

Aviobike’s result came despite Dangl crashing around the three-hour mark, which led to 15 laps being spent in the pits while repairs were made. Gesslbauer and Groppi also had to make extended stops due damage from the crash, which led to a delay of some 25 laps.

“Finally, after three years we managed to complete a 24-hour race,” said Baggi. “At the start of the race I felt like I was reliving the same situation as last season when a crash in the early stages forced us to say goodbye to racing. This time, luckily, after the crash, Patrick was able to get back to the pits. The guys immediately got the bike back into racing condition and, even if this episode forced us to start from the back, we finished the race. I want to thank the team, the drivers and all the sponsors who have decided to be by our side. The 24 hours is a gruelling race and being able to complete it is really a great satisfaction.”

