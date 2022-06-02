Several changes have been made to the FIM Endurance World Championship rider line-up following April’s 24 Heures Motos. Here’s a summary of the some of the moves for 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the season.

#4 Tati Team Beringer Racing: Frenchman Loïc Arbel replaces injured Belgian rider Bastien Mackels

#6 ERC Endurance-Ducati: Chaz Davies from the UK makes his belated EWC debut in place of Lorenzo Zanetti, who continues to recover from injuries sustained in a race in Italy. Davies had been due to race at the Le Mans season opener but withdrew due to illness

#14 MACO Racing Team: Czech Ladislav Chemlík returns the Slovakian squad to a three-rider line-up after Enzo Boulom and Anthony West completed the 24 Heures Motos as a two-rider outfit

#22 Team 202: Sylvain Gacuherand comes in for Florian Joubert, his fellow Frenchman

#24 BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers: Belgian Vincent Lonbois has been called up for his home EWC race in place of the Tati Team Beringer Racing-bound Arbel

#27 TRT 27 Bazar 2 la Bécane: It’s all change at the French team with Belgians Gian Bianco and Gian Mertens, plus Brit David Shoubridge, forming the riding strength at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

#33 Team 33 Louit April Moto: Kevin Calia moves from No Limits Motor Team in place of Stéphane Egea

#34 JMA Racing Action Bike: Belgians Yan Ancia and Nicky de Wit join forces with existing JMA rider Cöme Geenen

#41 RAC 41-ChromeBurner: Eddy Dupuy replaces Joseph Foray who is riding instead of Adrian Parassol at #86 Pitlane Endurance

#44 No Limits Motor Team: British youngster Stefan Hill returns to EWC action in place of new Team 33 Louit April Moto recruit Calia

#56Players: David Drieghe from Belgium is a late replacement for France’s Léonard Vignat

#77 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77: The Polish squad is preparing to start the 24H SPA EWC Motos with Dan Linfoot and Sheridan Morais back in action after missing out at Le Mans. Mathieu Gines remains in the main rider line-up having initially been handed the fourth rider role

#96 Team Moto Ain: Isaac Viñales was confirmed as Bradley Smith’s replacement late last month

#97 ADSS 97: James Edwards swaps places with John Blackshaw as the British team’s fourth rider as part of a planned rotation

#101 Team Aviobike: Swiss Yves Lindegger takes the ride vacated by Austrian Gerold Gesslbauer, who has stood down for personal reasons

