Signing Jéremy Guarnoni for the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship had added appeal for Werner Daemen, Team Manager of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

The 2018/19 FIM EWC champion not only brings considerable pedigree to the Belgium-based squad, he’s also a rider Daemen has followed from the outset.

Ad

“I have been a fan of his since day one,” Daemen said. “He is a real endurance rider and a very good addition to the group. We have already had a lot of fun, which I feel is very important.”

FIM EWC New mission set: National Motos revs up for EWC 2022 2 HOURS AGO

Guarnoni, who joins BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team from Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, has been preparing for the upcoming EWC season since December when he joined up with team-mates Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mykhalchyk and Kenny Foray for a three-day test in Spain.

“I have a very good impression of the bike,” Guarnoni said at the time. “The performance is really unbelievable, and I immediately felt good on it. I am also very happy with the team, which is very professional. I have a really good feeling about the mechanics, the crew chief and my team-mates. I am sure we can achieve great things.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC ERC Endurance-Ducati sends words of support to injured rider Zanetti ahead of EWC opener YESTERDAY AT 16:18