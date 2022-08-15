BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team went from hero to zero (points) in the FIM Endurance World Championship after it retired from the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours recently.

Following its victory in the inaugural 24H SPA EWC Motos on home soil in June, the Belgian squad arrived in Japan keen on more EWC success. But it was heartbreak at halftime as the BMW M1000RR ridden by Markus Reiterberger, Illya Mykhalchyk and Jérémy Guarnoni was pushed back to the pits by Mykhalchyk after a terminal failure struck and meant the bike was unable to retain its engine coolant.

“Of course, it is pretty frustrating to end the race this way,” said Mykhalchyk. “We have been in a quite good position and it was possible to finish with a really strong result. But then we had the technical issue. It is like it is, and for sure it is good to have gathered some more data and we again have made steps on the bike for the next races. We will fight again. In general, it was good to see the progress on the bike over the weekend, without not having any tests here before. Also the Dunlop tyres worked well and we have always been in the top ten and rode lap times like the guys on other tyres. This gives us confidence. We will now leave the disappointment behind us and focus on the next one.”

Guarnoni added: “I am really disappointed with this result. We did a very good job over the entire week with a big effort from the team and riders and we really did everything perfectly during the weekend. During the race we then had a technical issue that is not under control of the team. We hope that this problem can be solved for the next races and that we can fight at the Bol d’Or, we can fight for the win there.”

