Adam Stępień, Team Manager of Wójcik Racing Team, has dedicated the Polish squad’s second-place finish in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or to Gino Rea, its former rider.

Rea helped Wójcik Racing Team to its first FIM Endurance World Championship podium in the 2019 Bol d’Or but is currently undergoing neuro-rehabilitation for the serious head injuries he suffered in a practice crash for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race last month.

“To score another second place in the Bol d’Or after battling for the lead is a dream come,” said Stępień. “We came to France looking for a strong result but, as we’ve all seen, everything can happen during a 24-hour race. I’d like to thank the entire team and dedicate this podium to Gino Rea, who helped us to score what was our first ever FIM EWC podium at the Bol d’Or back in 2019. We are keeping our fingers crossed for Gino’s quick recovery.”

Mathieu Gines, Dan Linfoot and Sheridan Morais rode Wójcik Racing Team’s #77 Yamaha in this year’s Bol d’Or and briefly led in the closing hour before a technical issue dropped them back to second place.

Click HERE to help Gino Rea.

#KeepFightingGino

Photo:Wójcik Racing Team

