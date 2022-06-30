This is how the YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC’s #7 entry will look when the FIM Endurance World Championship heads to Japan for the upcoming 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours.
Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika will continue their rapid partnership for round three of the EWC season from 5-7 August.
Following the unveiling of the YART team’s striking new look, Fritz wrote on Twitter: “I’m really happy and honoured to be riding this special race for Yamaha Racing.”
