This is how the YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC’s #7 entry will look when the FIM Endurance World Championship heads to Japan for the upcoming 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours.

Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika will continue their rapid partnership for round three of the EWC season from 5-7 August.

Following the unveiling of the YART team’s striking new look, Fritz wrote on Twitter: “I’m really happy and honoured to be riding this special race for Yamaha Racing.”

