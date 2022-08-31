YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC has completed the pre-test for the deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship – the Bol d’Or 24-hour race – at the top of the timing screens.

The Austria-based squad clocked a 1m51.921s on Circuit Paul Ricard’s 5.674-kilometre layout this afternoon, eclipsing BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s fastest time from Tuesday’s running in the process.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, which won June’s 24H SPA EWC Motos, set a best time of 1m52.517s on Tuesday and also completed Wednesday morning’s two-hour session at the head of the order with a 1m52.682s. However, it was YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC on top following this afternoon’s final session.

YART has yet to top the podium in this year’s EWC but started the opening two events of the season from pole position.

The 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or takes place from 15-18 September when all five titles will be up for grabs.

