YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC was fast in the first race week testing session for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours this morning but Team HRC was faster still as preparations for round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship intensified.

The Austria-based Yamaha squad set a 2m07.375s best during the morning running on the 5.281-kilometre Suzuka Circuit, but it was Team HRC that completed Tuesday’s sessions with a day-topping time of 2m06.966s set early in the afternoon.

EWC title-leading Yoshimura SERT Motul was sixth quickest in the morning and ninth in the afternoon. Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H was second quickest in the morning and afternoon, while BMW Motorrad World Endurance was strongest in the morning sessions in P13 having won the previous EWC round, the 24H SPA EWC Motos, in June.

Testing resumes for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, which is back on the EWC schedule following two years of COVID-19 restrictions, at 09h00 local time on Wednesday.

Click HERE for test session rankings.

