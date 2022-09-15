YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC could be the outfit to watch when the Bol d’Or goes from day to night on Saturday.

The Austrian team completed the hour-long Night Practice at Circuit Paul Ricard with a table-topping fastest time of 1m52.977s.

Karel Hanika’s rapid run was 0.505s fastest than the next best squad, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team with F.C.C. TSR Honda France third quickest. ERC Endurance-Ducati was fourth fastest followed by Webike SRC Kawasaki France and Yoshimura SERT Motul.

TATI Team Beringer Racing was seventh fastest, Viltaïs Racing Igol eighth, Wójcik Racing Team ninth and Team Moto Ain P10.

Wójcik Racing Team’s Superstock squad was the fastest of the permanent EWC teams in that category behind Slider Endurance but ahead of 3ART Best of Bike and RAC41-Chromeburner.

Second Qualifying for the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is up next with the action due to begin at 09h55 tomorrow (Friday).

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

