YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, the only team to have three riders come in under the 1:33 mark at Most today, claimed pole once again. The Austrian team were ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul, the current standings leader.

Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa set a similar pace during qualifying at the 6 Hours of Most this afternoon. By posting fastest laps of 1:33 within less than a tenth of a second of each other, they once again placed the factory Yamaha on pole position. On Saturday they will have to attempt to convert this into a win after a tough season during which they were forced to withdraw twice and crashed at the end of the race at Estoril.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who once again had to do without Javier Forés after his crash during testing at the Bol d’Or, will start from 2nd on the grid with riders Markus Reiterberger, who posted the day’s fastest lap, a 1:33.191, Ilya Mikhalchik and Kenny Foray.

After a working session in the first qualifying, Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli posted the third-fastest time of the afternoon.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will start from 4th on the grid on Saturday morning ahead of Poland’s Wójcik Racing Team, who seem very much at ease at Most, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and VRD Igol Experiences. The independent French team, who might still be able to wrest the 2021 title from Yoshimura SERT Motul, are preparing to race and seize their chances depending on what happens during the race.

Moto Ain, ERC Endurance-Ducati and Tati Team Beringer Racing round off the Top 10 on the starting grid.

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, who are 11th on the grid, were the fastest Superstock team in qualifying with riders Hugo Clère, Johan Nigon and Philip Steinmayr (who has replaced an injured Bastien Mackels).

Maco Racing will start from 12th with only two riders, Anthony West and Ondřej Ježek.

Tomorrow (Friday), the track will be taken over by cars competing in the FIA WTCR races.

The motorcycles will return to the track on Saturday. The 6 Hours of Most will be flagged off at 11am.

