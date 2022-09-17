YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC showed off its expected race pace by topping the Warm-up classification for the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Austrian team completed the 45-minute session at Circuit Paul Ricard, which took place in sunny but blustery conditions, with the quickest time of 1m53.399s, 0.106s faster than the pole-setting BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team managed.

Ad

Kawasaki-powered TATI Team Beringer Racing placed third with ERC Endurance-Ducati fourth followed by Yoshimura SERT Motul, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Team Moto Ain. Webike SRC Kawasaki France was eighth quickest followed by Wójcik Racing Team and Viltaïs Racing Igol.

FIM EWC How they stand in the EWC following Bol d’Or qualifying 3 HOURS AGO

There was drama when Kevin Manfredi crashed his Superstock pole-sitting Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha nearing the end of the session. However, the Italian appeared to be uninjured while his bike was not badly damaged. Despite this moment, the Polish squad topped the Superstock times ahead of National Motos Honda and Team 33 Louit Aprill Moto.

Following Warm-up, teams will now continue their final preparations for the big 24-hour race, which gets underway at 15h00 CET after the traditional starting grid build-up from 14h15.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC The day ahead in the EWC 5 HOURS AGO