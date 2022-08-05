YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC rider Marvin Fritz was the fastest man on a wet but slowly drying Suzuka circuit in a delayed Night Free Practice Session for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The German rider on the #7 Yamaha posted his time in the final ten minutes of the hour-long session, using wet Bridgestone tyres to top local hero Kazuki Watanbe on the #1 Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000RFrtiz’s 2m23.908s was almost half a second ahead of Watanbe’s slightly earlier lap, also set using the Bridgestone wets.The #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H ZX-10R was third fastest, with a 2m24.520s from Jonathan Rea whilst the next fastest EWC season contender was the #11 Webike SRC Kawasaki France ZX-10RR, using Dunlop rubber.Pitlane Rubber Duck Racing had been the name of the game at the session’s scheduled 18:30 local time start, as the pitlane was awash from an earlier deluge, but a 15-minute delay was sufficient for the session to run, and considering the conditions it all went rather swimmingly.Of the dry top-performers, the pacesetting #33 Team HRC CBR1000RR-RSP was the thirteenth quickest, with a time almost eight seconds adrift of the best, illustrating just how wet it was – our simply that there was nothing to prove from taking risks with the night wet runs.FIM Endurance World Championship action from the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours resumes with Free Practice 2 tomorrow at 14:15 local time.