YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC rider Marvin Fritz was the fastest man on a wet but slowly drying Suzuka circuit in a delayed Night Free Practice Session for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship.
The German rider on the #7 Yamaha posted his time in the final ten minutes of the hour-long session, using wet Bridgestone tyres to top local hero Kazuki Watanbe on the #1 Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Frtiz’s 2m23.908s was almost half a second ahead of Watanbe’s slightly earlier lap, also set using the Bridgestone wets.
The #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H ZX-10R was third fastest, with a 2m24.520s from Jonathan Rea whilst the next fastest EWC season contender was the #11 Webike SRC Kawasaki France ZX-10RR, using Dunlop rubber.
Pitlane Rubber Duck Racing had been the name of the game at the session’s scheduled 18:30 local time start, as the pitlane was awash from an earlier deluge, but a 15-minute delay was sufficient for the session to run, and considering the conditions it all went rather swimmingly.
Of the dry top-performers, the pacesetting #33 Team HRC CBR1000RR-RSP was the thirteenth quickest, with a time almost eight seconds adrift of the best, illustrating just how wet it was – our simply that there was nothing to prove from taking risks with the night wet runs.
All the times from today can be seen here
FIM Endurance World Championship action from the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours resumes with Free Practice 2 tomorrow at 14:15 local time.
Frtiz’s 2m23.908s was almost half a second ahead of Watanbe’s slightly earlier lap, also set using the Bridgestone wets.
The #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H ZX-10R was third fastest, with a 2m24.520s from Jonathan Rea whilst the next fastest EWC season contender was the #11 Webike SRC Kawasaki France ZX-10RR, using Dunlop rubber.
Pitlane Rubber Duck Racing had been the name of the game at the session’s scheduled 18:30 local time start, as the pitlane was awash from an earlier deluge, but a 15-minute delay was sufficient for the session to run, and considering the conditions it all went rather swimmingly.
Of the dry top-performers, the pacesetting #33 Team HRC CBR1000RR-RSP was the thirteenth quickest, with a time almost eight seconds adrift of the best, illustrating just how wet it was – our simply that there was nothing to prove from taking risks with the night wet runs.
All the times from today can be seen here
FIM Endurance World Championship action from the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours resumes with Free Practice 2 tomorrow at 14:15 local time.
Ad
L’article YART slips in a late fast one in the night wet runs for EWC Suzuka practice est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
EWC Suzuka Top Ten Pole Pickers
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Guintoli confirmed out of EWC Suzuka 8 Hours after test accident
FIM EWC
Damp squib for EWC second qualifying in Suzuka
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad