YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC ended the second day of testing ahead of this weekend’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours – round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship – as the only team to set a time in the 2min 06s at a hot and humid Suzuka.YART alsothe day as the only team to set a time in the 2min 06s as the 2min 06.684secs lap, set by Karel Hanika, was posted in the first of the day’s five sessions. It was 0.86secs ahead of the next quickest lap – a 2min 07.539secs set by Team HRC in that first outing.In the day’s second session, Team HRC took a step closer with a 2min 07.049s lap well over a second faster that YART’s best in that session.Conditions remained hot and sticky throughout the day, with morning sightings of blue skies being overpowered by haze and grey for the afternoon, with moisture not only in the air but also gently making its presence known on track at the end of the afternoon too.Fastest in the first of the three afternoon sessions was the #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H with a 2min 07.157secs, with YART again second quickest over the 60 minutes.The #10 bike was again fastest in the fourth outing of the day, with EWC title-leading Yoshimurra SERT Motul the second quickest this time, with a 2min 08.344secs against the Kawasaki 2min 07.761.For the final session of the day it was the #10 top again, with a 2min 07.178secs just over a tenth quicker than YART’s best to end the day, with Hanika's combined best sectors also giving a lap in the 2min 06s.Teams now have an interlude of paperwork and housekeeping on Thursday before returning to track action on Friday with Free Practice starting at 08:20 local time.