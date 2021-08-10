Marvin Fritz scored his first points in the FIM World Superbike championship in the Czech Republic this past weekend riding his Endurance Yamaha. Karel Hanika, who suffered an injury before his arrival in Most, was unable to score.

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team won their ‘EWC meets WSBK’ bet. Far from being a mere visitor to World Superbike, Marvin Fritz made quite an impression at Most. In the saddle of his Endurance setup YZF-R1M, the German rider kept pace with the top Superbike riders. He finished in 10th place in Race 1 on Saturday.

After taking 12th place in Superpole, Marvin Fritz was battling to get back into the Top 10 in Race 2 but a collision made him drop back from the front of the field. “In Race 2, I was unfortunately involved in a crash in the first corner,” Marvin explains. “Delbianco’s bike hit me and I lost many places. I came back, past Folger, Rabat, Nozane and after that I was just behind Bautista. The group for Place 6 was like 3 seconds ahead but I had the same pace as them. 7 laps before the end, I lost the front and crashed. A pity, could have been another good result around P10 and points. But I tried to stay there, so no regrets!”

Hampered by a recent injury, Karel Hanika was unable to finish in the points zone at Most. He crashed in Race 1 and finished 18th in Race 2. “But we know Karel too could have competed with the factory Superbikes,” says Mandy Kainz, the team manager of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team.

