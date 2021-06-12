The teams have completed their final test run before the start of the 24 Heures Motos at 12 noon local time at Le Mans today. YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, who start from pole, clocked the fastest time of the warm-up.

The favourites for the win in this first race of the 2021 FIM EWC season are all in the lead. Behind the factory Yamaha team are the two closest competitors, as in qualifying. YART-Yamaha Official EWC Team, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul were all within the same second.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, 4th in the warm-up, are preparing to work flat out to follow the pace imposed by the leaders. Gilles Stafler says the team lacked enough testing to keep up with the pace in qualifying, but the team are capable of drawing on their resources during the race.

The two other factory teams, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and ERC Endurance-Ducati, were in the warm-up Top 10 together with the top independent challengers Wójcik Racing Team, VRD Igol Experiences, Moto Ain and 3ART Best of Bike. Tati Team Beringer Racing, 4tth on the starting grid, were 12th in warm-up, having clearly used the session to fine-tune their racing setup.

The contenders for the Superstock win were all in the Top 20: Team 33 Louit April Moto, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, le Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, National Motos and OG Motorsport By Sarazin.

Follow the race start procedure from 11am onwards on the FIM EWC Facebook Live and on Eurosport 2 from 11.45am.

